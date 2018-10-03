GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Published on: 03 October 2018
Isaac Asiamah insists Anas exposé has helped Ghana football
Minister of Youth and Sports Isaac Asiamah has expressed his delight over the Anas’ Number 12 exposé, claiming it has helped Ghana football reforms.

A video documentary on how top football officials betrayed the game was released by the investigative journalist which revealed the rots in Ghana football.

Football activities in the country have been in a standstill since airing of the documentary.

Former Ghana Football Association President Kwesi Nyantakyi who was caught in the video resigned from his post.

Top referees in the country have also been sanctioned for some corrupt practices with some receiving a lifetime ban.

“Anas’ exposé has really helped Ghana football, now you can see everything is going on well,” he spoke to the press.

“We hope we everything will be put in place to have our football back, we are still working on that.”

A FIFA/CAF normalization team have been set up to run football activities in the country until March next year.

