Isaac Atanga eyes top six finish with FC Nordsjaelland in Denmark

Ghanaian youngster Isaac Atanga has seen a meteoric rise to his career within the last 18 months and is eyeing a top six finish with his club Norsdjaelland in the Danish SuperLiga this season.

The 19-year old was promoted to the senior team of Norsdjaelland this season and has hit the ground running having scored three goals in five matches.

Atanga’s impressive performances has seen him earned a lot of praises from his coach and he has been selected for Player of the Month Award for July.

The pacy winger has set his eyes on helping his club secure a spot in the top six in the Danish Superliga as well as set a personal target to race for the golden boot award at the end of the season.

“My target is to help the team secure a top six finish at the end of the season”, he told GHANAsoccernet

On his personal target ahead of the season, “I have set a personal target to be among the top goal scorers at the end of the season.

“For now I have started well with three goals in five games and with the confidence given to me by the coach and support of my team mates I know I will be able to achieve that target”

Isaac Atanga has settled in well since he moved to Nordsjaelland in 2018 from Right to Dream Academy. He played for the U-19 side for Nordsjaelland where he won the Most Valuable Player Award last season, made the most assists and second on the goal king chart before his promotion to the senior side.