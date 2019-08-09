Isaac Atanga named in the team of the month of July in Denmark

Ghanaian youngster Isaac Atanga has earned himself a place in the team of the month for July for his exploits in Danish Superliga.

He is named in a 3-5-2 formation with goalkeeper Nicolai Larsen his only teammate in the team.

Atanga enjoyed an incredible month scoring in all three games he featured in for FC Nordsjælland in July.

The 19-year-old who was promoted to the Nordsjælland first team in April opened his scoring account Horsens then followed it up with a fine goal against FC Midtjylland.

His third goal came against in Nordsjælland's 2-0 victory over Esbjerg two weeks ago.