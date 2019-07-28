Isaac Atanga scores again as FC Nordsjælland beat Esbjerg in Denmark

Ghanaian sensation Isaac Atanga continues with his goal scoring form in Denmark as he scored for the third game in a row as FC Nordsjælland beat Esbjerg on Sunday afternoon.

His fellow country Godsway Donyoh was also on target as the Wild Tigers recorded a 2-0 victory over Esbjerg at the Right to Dream Park in Farum.

Atanga, who scored in the first two games of the season grabbed the opener in the 61st minute after receiving the ball from compatriot Ibrahim Sadiq.

The game then opened up after a very closed hour of football from both sides.

Manager Flemming Pedersen immediately substituted Abdul Mumin for Mathias Rasmussen with Ibrahim Sadiq also making way for Godsway Donyoh on 80 minutes.

The former Manchester City trainee then earned a penalty in the 90th minute, and he expertly converted to secure all three points for the home side.

Francis Abu was the other Ghanaian in the line up of the Wild Tigers, and he lasted the entire duration.