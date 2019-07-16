Isaac Coffie begins preseason with Sporting Gijon amid reports of MLS move

Ghanaian midfielder Isaac Coffie has joined his Sporting Gijon teammates in preseason, despite reports linking with a move to the MLS.

The defensive midfielder had an outstanding first season with Rojiblancos after arriving from serie A side Genoa.

His performances has seen him attract interest from Spanish segunda sides even though he has a year left on his contract.

Major League Soccer side Minnesota United FC have been strongly linked with the 28-year old, who could travel to the United States for medicals in the coming days.

Coffie has been engaging in gym works and some on the pitch work with his teammates at Sporting Gijon.

The ex-Genoa midfielder could feature in the Red and whites first preseason game against En Mareo on Wednesday.

Coffie played 19 games in all competitions for Sporting Gijon last season, scoring once.