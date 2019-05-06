Isaac Coffie named Player of the Match in Sportin Gijon's defeat to Mallorca

Ghanaian midfielder Isaac Coffie was named the Hyundai Player of the Match in Sporting Gijon's defeat to Mallorca in the Spanish Segunda league.

The former Genoa midfield enforcer bossed the middle of the park, dominating play and winning all aerial duels.

Coffie presence was felt following his ability to win balls and distribute passes accurately.

His pass found Uros Djurdjevic for Gijon's only goal of the game.

Ante Burdmir put Mallorca ahead in the 12th minute before Djurdjevic's equalizer on the half hour mark.

Alex Lopez gabbed the game's winning goal in injury time to deny Isaac Coffie's Gijon a point.