Midfielder Isaac Cofie has established himself as the anchorman for Sporting Gijon in the Spanish second-tier.

The 27-year-old has been deployed as the holding midfielder by coach Rubén Baraja and he has excelled.

Cofie provided massive protection to the back four and ensure they run away with a 1-0 win over Las Palmas.

He has made five league appearances in the seven week old Segunda Liga.