Isaac Cofie marks Sivasspor debut in preseason friendly draw against Vitesse Arnhem

Ghanaian midfielder Isaac Cofie marked his Sivasspor debut on Wednesday in a preseason friendly draw against Vitesse Arnhem.

The midfielder climbed off the bench in the second half as the Turkish club held the Eredivisie side to a 1-1 draw at the RKSV Driel Stadion.

Vitesse Arnhem did not waste time to grabbing the opener after Tim Matavz connected to a pass from Viacheslav Karavaev on 13 minutes.

The Dutch club continued to probe the defence of the Super Lig side but it was Sivasspor, who will capitalize before the break.

Arouna Kone-former Ivory Coast international- leveled with seven minutes left before the break.

The second half did not produce a goal but it was fiercely contested.

Cofie joined the Yigidos in the summer transfer window on a two year deal from Spanish second tier side Sporting Ginjon.

