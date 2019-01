Midfielder Isaac Cofie says he will remain at Spanish second-tier side Sporting Gijon despite struggling for regular game time.

The 27-year-old has been tipped to leave during the January transfer window but head coach Jose Alberto Lopez has dispelled that.

Speaking ahead of their match against Alcorcon, he said: "I have everyone.

"It is true that there are players who, now in a competition, will have it more difficult."

Cofie has made 13 appearances and scored one goal