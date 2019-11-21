Isaac Cofie urges Sivasspor teammates to fight to maintain Turkish Super Lig top spot

Midfielder Isaac Cofie is hoping his club Sivasspor can hold on to their top spot in the Turkish Super Lig.

The Yigidos managed to climb to the summit of the table before the international break with a one-point lead ahead of Fenerbahce with 21 points.

Cofie been key and consistent for Riza Calimbay's side and managed to make nine out of the 11 league matches.

The Ghana international admits the season is still young but he remains confident of maintaining their form.

''Yes, we have started well and we happy about the position. It's easy to get that position, but it’s more difficult to maintain that position,'' the 28-year-old said.

''Our objective is to work hard and to do our possible best to maintain that position by taking it game after game. Therefore, our goal is getting the maximum points in our next games.''

Sivasspor finished the 2018/19 season in 12th position but have managed to change the narrative this season with consistent performances.

They have recorded the highest home wins (6),and have registered five straight wins and have not tasted defeat in their last nine league fixtures.

The former Genoa midfielder says playing in Europe would be huge achievement for the club.

He added: ''It will be great to play in Europe as players and management of this special club, but let’s be frank with ourselves, it's very early in the league and it will be wrong on our part to start thinking about Europe.

''Like I said we take it game after game and that’s the goal of all players and management.''

Cofie joined Sivasspor from Spanish side Sporting Gijón this summer.

By Richard Gyasi