Former Ghana youth international Isaac Honny scored two goals and provided an assist as Police Tero FC beat Lamphun FC 3-1 to progress in the Thailand Toyota League Cup.

The defender put Police on the board after seven minutes and doubled the lead in the 56th minute.

Honny set up last goal for Police Tero FC to seal victory on the road.

Police Tero FC have now reached the the first round Thailand Toyota League Cup.