Isaac Mintah confident of Aduana Stars' victory over Asante Kotoko in MTN FA Cup

Published on: 24 February 2023
Isaac Mintah

Aduana Stars forward Isaac Mintah has expressed his confidence in their ability to beat Asante Kotoko in round 16 of the MTN FA Cup this weekend.

Mintah was the hero, scoring a brace as Aduana beat Hearts of Oak last weekend to stretch their lead at the summit of the league.

In an interview, Mintah stated, "We are determined to beat them and qualify." He added, "It could even be more than that (brace against Hearts of Oak)."

He is determined to inspire Aduana once again, this time in the clash against Asante Kotoko with a quarter-final spot at stake.

"We have a good team, and we are working hard to achieve our objectives. We respect Asante Kotoko, but we are not afraid of them. We will give our best and make our fans proud," Mintah concluded.

