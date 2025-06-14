Isaac Nortey shares excitement after Al Wahda Kafr Qasim switch

Ghanaian midfielder Isaac Nortey has shared his excitement after securing a move to Israeli lower-tier outfit Al Wahda Kafr Qasim this summer.

The 25-year-old leaves fellow Israeli club Maccabi Jaffa after a short spell, joining Al Wahda ahead of the new season. He made just ten appearances in his short stint with Maccabi Jaffa in the recently concluded campaign.

Following the completion of his move, the highly-rated midfielder has expressed his eagerness to feature for the club next season.

“I am happy to join Al Wahda Club Kafr Qasim, I am very eager to see my new colleagues and our fans. See you all soon! ” he said.

His signing is seen as a smart move by Al Wahda Kafr Qasim, who are looking to strengthen their midfield with a player known for his tactical discipline, physical presence, and adaptability across leagues

With his wealth of experience, the midfielder is expected to play a huge role for Al Wahda in the upcoming campaign.

Nortey is no stranger to the Israeli football following spells with Hapoel Umm al-Fahm and Maccabi Jaffa. This mean adaptation will not be an issue for the experienced Ghanaian midfielder.