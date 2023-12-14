'Isaac Oppong has a bright future' - Richmond Lamptey hails Kotoko teammate

Asante Kotoko's midfielder Richmond Lamptey has showered praise on his teammate Isaac Oppong, expressing admiration for the young player's skills and foreseeing a promising future for him.

Despite recovering from injury, Oppong has emerged as a standout performer for the Porcupine Warriors in the ongoing Ghana Premier League season. Lamptey, following their impressive 3-2 victory over Hearts of Oak in week 14, took a moment to commend Oppong's contribution to the team.

Lamptey specifically highlighted Oppong's talent, skillfulness, and remarkable ability to resist opponents' attempts to dispossess him.

"Isaac Oppong has a bright future. He is a talented player, very skillful and difficult for opponent players to dispossess him of the ball; such players usually go far in their career."

As Asante Kotoko prepare to face Great Olympics in the week 15 clash of the Ghana Premier League, Lamptey's acknowledgment of Oppong's potential adds to the team's positive atmosphere.

Currently occupying the 7th position on the league standings with 22 points after 14 games, the Porcupine Warriors aim to maintain their competitive edge in the domestic top-flight campaign.