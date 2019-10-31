Isaac Osae returns to Inter Allies after loan spell at USL side Penn FC

Forward Isaac Osei has returned to Ghana Premier League side Inter Allies after completing his loan spell at USL side Penn FC.

The striker has been training with the Capelli Boys since his return and featured in the club's friendly against Dreams FC on Thursday morning.

Osae left Inter Allies after the 2016/17 season where he played for the likes of Penn FC and Egyptian lower tier side El Raja.

Coach Paa Kwesi Fabin will be observing the lanky forward ahead of the start of the upcoming season.

The Tema based side have began preparations for the 2019/20 season, which is expected to commence soon following the Ghana Football Association elections.