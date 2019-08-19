Isaac Twum thanks IK Start fans for massive in Tromsdalen victory

Ghanaian midfielder Isaac Twum has expressed gratitude to IK Start fans following their unflinching support during their 2-0 win over Tromdalen in the Norwegian second-tier league on Sunday.
Martin Ramsland give the hosts a deserving lead with just 11 minutes on clock after connecting Kevin Kabran’s low cross.
Sander Sjokvisk secured the three points for Start with a 79th minute bullet strike.
Twum, who enjoyed the entire duration of the match, thanked their fans for their unwavering support during the game.
