Published on: 19 August 2019
Isaac Twum thanks IK Start fans for massive in Tromsdalen victory
Ghanaian midfielder Isaac Twum has expressed gratitude to IK Start fans following their unflinching support during their 2-0 win over Tromdalen in the Norwegian second-tier league on Sunday.

Martin Ramsland give the hosts a deserving lead with just 11 minutes on clock after connecting Kevin Kabran’s low cross.

Sander Sjokvisk secured the three points for Start with a 79th minute bullet strike.

Twum, who enjoyed the entire duration of the match, thanked their fans for their unwavering support during the game.

