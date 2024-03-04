Ish-Hak Alhassan retained as Chairman of GFA Player Status Committee

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has announced the retention of Ish-Hak Alhassan as Chairman of the Player Status Committee for another term, following his excellent performance in the role over the past four years.

Joining him on the committee are legal practitioner Jerry John Sena Agbemabiese, who will serve as Vice Chairman and former Ghana International Kwame Ayew. The committee also includes Sylvester Mensah and retired referee Vivian Aggor.

The Player Status Committee is responsible for ensuring compliance with transfer regulations in accordance with both FIFA and GFA regulations.

Specifically, they will monitor adherence to the FIFA Regulations on the Status and Transfer of Players, as well as the GFA Regulations in respect of the Status and Domestic Transfer of Players and Rules governing the Procedure of the GFA Players’ Status Committee.

One of the key responsibilities of the committee is to settle disputes related to player status, employment, and contractual issues between the GFA, its member clubs, players, coaches, and other officials, as well as intermediaries and licensed match agents.

These disputes will be resolved in accordance with the GFA Statutes 2019 and applicable national laws.

The committee will operate in line with the GFA Statutes, FIFA Regulations on the status and transfer of players, GFA Regulations on the status and domestic transfer of players, and the rules governing the procedure of the GFA Players' Status Committee.

With this experienced team in place, the GFA is committed to ensuring fairness and transparency in the resolution of player status disputes and upholding the integrity of Ghanaian football.