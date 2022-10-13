Ishaku Konda is a future Ghana captain - Agent Papa Agyemang

Papa Agyemang the U.K. based agent of ex Ghana U20 captain Ishaku Konda believes his client will captain the Ghana Black Stars in the future.

Konda, 23, recently completed his transfer to Czech club FK Jablonec reuniting with head coach David Horejs with whom he worked with at previous club SK Dynamo České Budějovice.

“I’m delighted Konda is finally in Jablonec and reunited with a coach who believes in him” Papa Agyemang told Ghanasoccernet.

“His development under David Horejs was great and we believe in the project.”

“Konda has already captained Ghana U20 and he is a born leader. His leadership qualities can be a benefit to the Black Stars.”

“I predict if he can continue this development at a high level, he can easily be a starter and captain for Ghana at future African Cups and World Cup.” Agyemang concluded.

FK Jablonec currently 9th in the Czech first league face champions Viktoria Plzeň on Sunday hoping to return to winnings ways.