Winger Ishmael Yartey grabbed the match winner for KPV Kokkola in their 2-1 win over KuPS on Sunday afternoon on his Finnish Veikkausliiga debut.

The 29-year-old tabbed home the clincher in the 65th minute at the OmaSP Stadion.

He ghosted past his marker before firing home with a powerful half-volley.

KPV went on the board in the 56th minute through Enoch Banza but visitors levelled three minutes later courtesy Ats Purje.