Israelis will be allowed to enter Qatar for 2022 World Cup

Israelis will be able to attend the 2022 World Cup games in Qatar, Israeli ministers announced on Thursday opening "a new door" to a country with which Israel does not currently have formal diplomatic relations.

The agreement was announced by Israel's Foreign Minister Yair Lapid, Defense Minister Benny Gantz, and Sports Minister Chili Tropper after months of negotiations with FIFA.

"Love of football and sport connects people and states, and the World Cup in November opens a new door for us to warm ties," the statement quoted Lapid as saying.

The Israeli team did not advance to the finals.

Qatar, a small but wealthy Gulf Arab state, will host the first Middle East World Cup, beginning in late November.

Officials from the Qatar World Cup have stated repeatedly that all nationalities are welcome during the tournament.

All ticketholders must apply for the Hayya card, a fan identification card that also serves as their Qatar entry visa.

Unlike its Gulf Arab neighbours Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates, which have recently signed historic agreements with Israel, Qatar has made normalisation of relations contingent on the establishment of a Palestinian state.