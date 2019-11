Ghanaian midfielder Issah Yakubu netted the match winner to power Al Ahed FC to their first ever continental trophy.

Al Ahed FC triumphed over North Korean side April FC in the 2019 AFC Cup final on Monday with a 1-0 victory at the Kalfa stadium in Malaysia.

The former Liberty Professionals and Asante Kotoko SC star scored the only goal of the game for the Lebanese side in the 74th minute.

The AFC Cup began in 2004 as a second tier competition in the Asia.

By Nuhu Adams