Issahaku Abdul Fatawu scores but Leicester City concede at the death to draw

Published on: 29 November 2023
Issahaku Abdul Fatawu

Ghana international Issahaku Abdul Fatawu scored his second league goal for Leicester City in the Championship on Wednesday, 29 November 2023, at Sheffield Wednesday.  

The winger connected in at the back post after controlling Stephy Mavididi’s cross with his chest to opening the scoring on 23 minutes to give the visitors a 1-0 lead.

He was left unmarked by the Sheffield Wednesday defenders at .

The 19-year-old replaced on the hour mark by Kasey McAteer as manager Enzo Maresca tried to protect his lead.

Fatawu was making his 14th league appearance.

When all thought Leceister were heading set to bag the points, Jeff Hendrick struck in injury time to split points.

