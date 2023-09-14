Issaka Mohammed joins Nsoatreman FC from Legon Cities

Nsoatreman FC have completed the signing of centre-back Issaka Mohammed.

The strong guardsman joins the Amanaso lads from Legon Cities ahead of the start of the new season.

Mohammed spent last season at Legon Cities, helping the Royals survive the drop.

His arrival is seen as huge boost for Nsotreman as they look to improve their performance from last season.

"Issaka Mohammed, center back, who last plied his football trade with Legon Cities has penned down a contract running with us. He's one integral player we see to bolster our defense in seasons coming! Welcome into the Amanaso family, Issaka!," wrote the club on X.

Mohammed reunites coach Maxwell Konadu, who took over as gaffer after leaving Legon Cities.

Nsoatreman FC will begin the season with a home game against Bechem United on Sunday.