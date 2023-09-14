GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
UK
South Africa
India
Ghana
Nigeria
Kenya
Uganda
Zambia
Tanzania
Ethiopia
Bangladesh
Ghana's No. 1

Choose your bonus

Get bonus

Issaka Mohammed joins Nsoatreman FC from Legon Cities

Published on: 14 September 2023
Issaka Mohammed joins Nsoatreman FC from Legon Cities

Nsoatreman FC have completed the signing of centre-back Issaka Mohammed. 

The strong guardsman joins the Amanaso lads from Legon Cities ahead of the start of the new season.

Mohammed spent last season at Legon Cities, helping the Royals survive the drop.

His arrival is seen as huge boost for Nsotreman as they look to improve their performance from last season.

"Issaka Mohammed, center back, who last plied his football trade with Legon Cities has penned down a contract running with us. He's one integral player we see to bolster our defense in seasons coming! Welcome into the Amanaso family, Issaka!," wrote the club on X.

Mohammed reunites coach Maxwell Konadu, who took over as gaffer after leaving Legon Cities.

Nsoatreman FC will begin the season with a home game against Bechem United on Sunday.

 

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.
This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website.
Learn more