İstanbul Başakşehir defender Joseph Attamah poised to make final AFCON squad

Turkey based Ghana defender Joseph Attamah Larweh has set sights on making the final 23-man squad for the Nations Cup in Egypt next month.

The İstanbul Başakşehir defender was named in coach Kwesi Appiah 29-man provisional squad for camping in the United Arab Emirates, where the team will be pruned to 23 for Egypt 2019.

Following an outstanding season in the Turkish Super Lig, the former Ghana U-20 star wants to cap it off with his name in the 23-man squad to represent the nation at the tournament in Egypt.

“It’s my dream to be part of the final 23 players who will be selected for the tournament. It will not come on a silver platter, so I intend to work hard when we start preparations to merit a place in the final squad," Attamah told Daily Graphic.

"I indeed want to be part of the team who will fight to end the trophy wait for the country.

“It always feels good to be called to serve your nation, I am grateful for the opportunity to play for the country,” he added.

The 25 year old made 11 appearances in the Turkish league for İstanbul Başakşehir in the just ended season.

By Lukman Evergreen Mumin