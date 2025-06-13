It allows for many talents to be seen - Ernest Koranteng applauds Thomas Partey for Youth Tournament

Dr. Ernest Koranteng, founder of BAC Sports, has lauded the Thomas Partey Foundation Football Tournament for providing a platform for young talents to shine.

The tournament, which featured 12 teams competing over three days, was held at the Tuba AstroTurf and culminated in Koowa Na So FC's 3-1 win over Dansoman Wise in the final.

"It allows for many talents to be seen, to be granted the opportunity to live their dream of playing football to the highest level," Koranteng said, highlighting the tournament's significance in nurturing young footballers.

He added that the tournament is "very important" and a key part of Ghana's football ecosystem.

Koranteng emphasised the importance of such initiatives in building football in Ghana, stating that they are "significant to this idea of building football to the sort of level we want to see."

He believes that these types of tournaments play a crucial role in developing the sport.

The tournament's success is further underscored by Thomas Partey's upcoming participation in the BAC Sports All Star Festival Game on June 18 at the University of Ghana Stadium.