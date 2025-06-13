‘It can be frustrating to train with top clubs and not get signed’ – Christopher Bonsu Baah

Ghanaian winger Christopher Bonsu Baah has opened up about the emotional toll of missing out on contracts after training with some of Europe’s elite youth teams, including Manchester United and Barcelona.

Now a standout at Belgian side Genk, the 20-year-old recalled sharing the pitch with future stars during trials in his teenage years.

He played alongside Kobbie Mainoo at Manchester United’s U16s and later trained with Barcelona’s U19s, rubbing shoulders with Marc Casado and FermÃ­n LÃ³pez â€“ both of whom now feature in the Spanish giants’ first team.

Despite showcasing his talent among such high-calibre peers, Baah was not offered a contract. Reflecting on that period, he admitted it was a testing time.

“I think it’s difficult. You are training with them and not getting the contract, I think it’s quite difficult for you because if you don’t take time or if you don’t take care, you’ll be frustrated because you want it early,” he told Joy Sports.

“But at the same time, when you are patient at the right time, it’s good for you to get the contractâ€¦ you just have to be patient and pray to God for the right moment to come.”

Baah’s patience paid off. After moving from Ghana’s third-tier side Shooting Stars to Norway’s Sarpsborg in 2023, his potential was quickly recognised, earning him a move to Genk after just 12 appearances.