'It doesn't look good’ - Thomas Partey's injury concerns Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has expressed concern over midfielder Thomas Partey's injury, which forced him to miss the team's recent victory over Manchester United.

Partey was sidelined from the Premier League clash due to a groin injury, but despite his absence, Arsenal secured an impressive 3-1 win, with late goals from Declan Rice and Gabriel Jesus.

Partey, who was at the Emirates Stadium to support his teammates, faces an uncertain recovery period, with Arteta indicating that the injury might be more severe than initially thought.

Arteta stated, "It doesn't look good. We need a few more tests, but he felt something in training, and I think he will be out for a couple of weeks. He had the capacity to play in various positions, and today was a game for him to play in a different position, but he is not available."

As a consequence of this injury, which is reported to be a groin issue, Partey will also be absent from international duty with the Ghanaian national team, the Black Stars, who are set to face the Central African Republic on Thursday.