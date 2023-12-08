 'It doesn't make sense' - Asamoah Gyan reacts to GHC 1 million court judgment

Ghanaian football icon Asamoah Gyan has expressed strong dissatisfaction with a recent court ruling that mandates him to pay GHC 1 million in damages.

The judgment stems from a lawsuit filed by journalist Anthony Sarfo, who had been accused of conspiracy to extort money from Gyan and his manager in 2015.

In response to the ruling, Gyan spoke candidly, stating, "It doesn't make sense." In an interview with GHOne TV, he indicated that there were apparent flaws in the legal proceedings, including the alleged failure of the judge to consider their evidence.

"I will appeal because there is no way I should lose that case," Gyan asserted, adding that he believes there might be a conspiracy at play. "There is a conspiracy somewhere. I will follow up this time. That judgment was very awful," he emphasized.

The legal saga dates back to 2015 when journalist Anthony Sarfo faced charges of extortion, only to be acquitted and discharged in 2019. Subsequently, he filed a GHC 1 million lawsuit against Gyan, seeking redress for the ordeal.

As the news of Gyan's discontent and his determination to appeal circulates, it adds a new chapter to this high-profile legal battle, attracting attention from both sports enthusiasts and legal observers alike.