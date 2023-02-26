"It feels good"- Ghanaian winger Ibrahim Sadiq reacts after netting first career hat-trick

Former Ghana U17 star, Ibrahim Sadiq has expressed excitement after scoring a hat-trick in BK Hacken's big win in the Swedish Cup against FC Trollhattan.

The hat-trick against Trollhattan's was the first in the Ghanaian's career, as BK Hacken thumped their hosts 6-1 in the Svenska Cup.

"Our performance was fantastic throughout the match. We kept our patience and made it through the week. And it paid off," he said after the game.

People will say that FC Trollhättan is not a big club but we didn't come here thinking it would be an easy game. We took it like any game, which I think made the coaches happy with us. Everyone in the team did their best," he added.

"It feels good, because this was my first hat-trick as a professional footballer. I am satisfied with my contribution and I want to contribute even more now. I want to do more to help the team and myself."

Momodou Lamin Sonko opened the scoring for Hacken in the 26th minute .

The Ghana youth star doubled the lead for Hacken in the 38th minute with his first in the game.

Mikkel Rygaard Jensen scored the third goal in the 41st minute before Trollhattan reduced the deficit before the half time break through Aliev.

Ibrahim Sadiq scored again in the 58th minute to see Hacken take a 4-1 lead in the second half.

Lars Larsen scored the fifth goal in the 69th minute before Ibrahim Sadiq completed his hattrick in the 77th minute.

The former Nordsjaelland winger was adjudged the best player of the match and also took home the match ball.