'It feels so good' - Bristol City striker Antoine Semenyo reacts to his debut Ghana goal

Bristol City striker Antoine Semenyo is on cloud nine after scoring his first goal for Ghana.

Semenyo, a second-half substitute, scored in the 74th minute as Ghana beat Switzerland 2-0 and he couldn't hide his joy after the game.

"It feels so good, so so happy. We played so well… Everyone is firing and we are all ready (for the World Cup)," he said.

Semenyo made Ghana’s 26-man squad despite not being involved in the qualifiers and he justified his inclusion against the Swiss in Abu Dhabi.

It was his fourth appearance for the Black Stars in June this year. Earlier this week, Semenyo revealed his inclusion in the Black Stars squad for the World Cup left his parents in tears.

“It hasn’t sunk in yet. It feels so real. I received a call on Monday saying that I have been selected, I was rolling around in the house, and I was excited,” he told Bristol City's media channel.

“My family is just excited as I am, my mom was crying, and my dad was crying, so it was big for them just like it is for me.”

Black Stars will start their World Cup campaign against Portugal on November 24 before facing South Korea and Uruguay.