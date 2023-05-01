"It hasn't sunk in yet"- Ghana forward Antoine Semenyo reacts after scoring first EPL goal

Ghana and AFC Bournemouth striker, Antoine Semenyo has shared his excitement after scoring his first-ever English Premier League goal.

The 23-year-old came off the bench to score as Bournemouth thrashed Leeds United 4-1 at the Vitality stadium.

Semenyo, who joined the Cherries in the winter transfer window, had to wait after ten games in the topflight to get his maiden goal.

"It feels surreal right now. It hasn't sunk in yet but you know I am happy the ball went it. Just hit it as hard as I can so I am happy," he said after the game.

Semenyo fired home after fellow second half substituted Jaidon Anthony found him at the left side of the box.

"We've been planning for weeks for celebrations and being on the pitch together, that was even better," he added.

The former Bristol City forward's dreams of staying in the Premier League for another season is almost confirmed after the victory over Leeds United.

A first half brace from Jefferson Lerma and strikes from Dominic Solanke and Semenyo ensured Bournemouth collected all three points at home.