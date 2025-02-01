It hurts - Joseph Paintsil on Black Stars AFCON qualification failure

Black Stars winger, Joseph Painstil, has admitted that the recent challenges of the senior national team is heartbreaking.

Ghana, who are four-time African champions for the first time in two decades will not compete at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) after finishing bottom of their qualifying group behind Angola, Sudan and Niger.

The LA Galaxy attacker speaking to Joy Sports in an interview revealed that the playing body are still heartbroken by the poor results.

“We are humans and we know how Ghanaians feel. We are also Ghanaians,” he said.

“The disappointment is a lot, especially when you think about how good Black Stars used to be in the days of Asamoah Gyan, Essien and Muntari. But things are different now.

“There are a lot of countries who have really improved. Almost every country has established players playing in Europe. There are no small teams now, so it’s difficult. We are really working hard but the results are just not coming.

“It’s like having the qualifications and applying for a job. You may be unsuccessful for a while but you’ll eventually get the job. It’s very sad for us when we go out and give our best but always fail. It hurts,” he added.

The Black Stars will now turn their attention to the 2026 World Cup qualifiers which resume in March later this year with games against Chad and Madagascar.