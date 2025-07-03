It is a huge task - Kennedy Boakye-Ansah on his new role as CEO of Nations FC

Kennedy Boakye-Ansah has expressed his readiness to take on the responsibilities that come with his appointment as the new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Nations FC, describing the role as demanding but manageable.

The Abrankese-based club confirmed Boakye-Ansah’s appointment as the replacement for Kwame Twumasi-Danquah ahead of the upcoming 2025/26 Ghana Premier League season.

Speaking to Citi Sports, Boakye-Ansah said, “I didn’t have to think twice, I readily accepted the offer. I know the ins and outs of the club. I have the capacity to also lead."

He acknowledged the challenges ahead but remains optimistic about achieving success.

"It’s going to be a huge task, but it is extremely surmountable. I know my responsibilities have changed, I know I’m supposed to bring a lot more innovations to the club, but with the support of my other management members, I am pretty sure that we will be successful," he added.

Nations FC ended the 2024/25 season in fifth place despite facing disciplinary action for forfeiting a league match against Basake Holy Stars.