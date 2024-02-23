'It is a must win game' - Dreams FC coach Karim Zito ahead of Club Africain game

Dreams FC coach, Abdul Karim Zito, has underscored the significance of securing a victory against Club Africain in their upcoming CAF Champions League clash to enhance their chances of qualification.

The highly-anticipated match is scheduled to take place at the Baba Yara Stadium on Sunday.

The Ghana FA Cup champions find themselves tied with Club Africain at nine points each, heightening the stakes for their upcoming encounter.

Dreams FC has the opportunity to advance to the next stage of the competition if they emerge victorious in this crucial clash.

Zito expressed confidence in his team and emphasized the need to secure a win to position themselves favorably on the group standings.

"We don't fear Club Africain. We are preparing seriously. This is a match we must win at all costs to be on the safer side on the ladder," he conveyed to the Daily Graphic.

Dreams FC have been in stellar form, notching up three consecutive triumphs, including a thrilling 2-1 victory over Nigeria's Rivers United in their recent outing.

As the anticipation builds for this crucial clash, Dreams FC aim to capitalise on their positive momentum and secure a pivotal win against Club Africain to advance in the CAF Champions League.