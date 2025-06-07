GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
EN
South Africa
India
Ghana
Nigeria
Kenya
Uganda
Zambia
Tanzania
Ethiopia
Bangladesh
Philippines
UK
Liberia
Sri-Lanka
Ghana's No. 1

"It is a must-win game for us"- Bibiani GoldStars coach Frimpong Manso ahead of Accra Lions clash

Published on: 07 June 2025
"It is a must-win game for us"- Bibiani GoldStars coach Frimpong Manso ahead of Accra Lions clash

Bibiani GoldStars coach Frimpong Manso has emphasised on the importance of his side's final game of the season in the Ghana Premier League against Accra Lions on Sunday at the Dun's Park. 

The Miners will be crowned champions if they beat Lions on Sunday, having moved on same points with Nations FC, whose game against Basake Holy Stars ended after violence broke in Anyinase.

Despite awaiting the outcome of the decision from the FA, a win places GoldStars in pole position for the title.

And according to Manso, GoldStars are poised to secure their first title in the topflight by beating Accra Lions.

"We are very prepared. All we have done this week is to prepare very well and round up our season successfully. It happens to be our last game of the season and this is not a game we are taking for granted at all and when you look at that game, it is a league decider for us, so we have worked to hard to win this game," he said.

"I am very hapy with preparations so far," he added.

GoldStars have collected 60 points in 33 matches in the soon-to-conclude campaign.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.
This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website.
Learn more