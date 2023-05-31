"It is a pity"- Holland U21 coach surprised by Jeremie Frimpong's snub

Netherlands U21 coach Edwin van de Looi has confirmed that Dutch-born Ghanaian, Jeremie Frimpong, has rejected an invite to the EURO U21 championship.

The Bayer Leverkusen right-back was snubbed by Holland national team coach Ronald Koeman for the upcoming Nations League games in June.

The 22-year-old was then included in the U21 team for the European championship, but decided to not join the squad for the tournament.

“The most notable absentee from our selection is Jeremie Frimpong. After not being selected for the Dutch national team, he chose not to make himself available for the Dutch Juniors,” said van de Looi.

“This is of course a pity for us, but I also think that without Frimpong, we would have a good selection for the European Championship,” he added.

Frimpong's decision to not join the youth team leaves the door open for Ghana to hand him an invite.

The former Manchester City academy player was part of the Dutch team at the World Cup in Qatar but was unused as Holland reached the quarter-final.