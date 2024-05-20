It is an honour to represent all African players in LaLiga - Inaki Williams after winning African MVP in La Liga

Ghana forward Inaki Williams has expressed his immense pride and deep connection to his Ghanaian roots after being voted the best African player in the 2023/24 La Liga season.

The Athletic Club star secured 24% of the votes from a panel of African journalists and fans, surpassing Real Madrid's Brahim Diaz and Sevilla's Youssef En-Nesyri to claim the prestigious award.

Williams has been a standout performer for Athletic Club this season, scoring 12 goals and providing 3 assists. His contributions were pivotal in helping the team secure a spot in the Europa League for the upcoming season, demonstrating his significant impact on the pitch.

In his acceptance speech, Williams highlighted the honor of representing African players in La Liga and acknowledged his strong ties to both Ghana and Bilbao.

“Thank you very much for the acknowledgment. It is an honour to represent all African players in LaLiga. My roots in Ghana are as deep as my love for Bilbao and the Athletic Club. I hope to be in contention for this same award next season,” Williams said.

With one game remaining in the season, Williams is determined to match his best La Liga tally by adding one more goal when Athletic Club faces Rayo Vallecano. His current form and dedication to both his heritage and his club have earned him admiration and respect across the footballing world.

Williams' recognition as the African MVP in La Liga is a testament to his hard work, talent, and the significant role he plays in bridging his African heritage with his professional achievements in Spain.