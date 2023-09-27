It is going to be tough but I am ready to embrace the AFCON challenge - Antoine Semenyo

Ghana striker Antoine Semenyo is prepared to face the challenges of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) and is ready to embrace the pressure of the tournament.

Semenyo played a key role in Ghana's qualification for the competition, contributing with an assist in their final group game against the Central African Republic.

With the tournament set to be hosted in Ivory Coast next year, Semenyo expressed his readiness to represent his family and the Black Stars with honour, acknowledging the difficulties that may lie ahead in the competition.

"It going to be tough but I am ready to embrace that challenge," Semenyo said ahead of their EFL Cup game against Stoke City later tonight.

"For my family, it is big. My dad played in Ghana years ago so it is nice to represent the family and my friends as well so it is an honour," he added.

The Bournemouth forward is expected to play in his second major tournament for the Black Stars after making his debut in Ghana's triumph over Madagascar in their first 2023 AFCON qualifier last year. He also made an appearance at the 2022 World Cup.

The 34th Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) will begin on January 13 and go through February 11 of 2024 In Ivory Coast.

Ghana after winning their fourth AFCON trophy in 1982 will strive to break the nation's 41-year trophy drought.