It is my prayer King Faisal win the FA Cup - Godwin Ablordey

King Faisal assistant coach Godwin Ablordey believes his club can win the Ghana FA Cup after defeating Nsoatreman FC to reach the finals.

Faisal defeated Nsoatreman in a hard-fought 3-2 victory in the semifinals at the Kwame Kyei Sports Complex.

The Nsoatre-based team took the lead in the ninth minute when Samuel Ofori scored from the penalty spot, but Baba Yahaya equalized for Faisal in the 35th minute.

Frimpong Boateng scored in the 44th minute to increase King Faisal's lead.

After the break, Kwame Nana Junior equalized for Nsoatreman, but Samuel Adom Antwi restored Faisal's advantage in the 64th minute, earning them a place in the final.

"I'm very very happy because when we went to the press conference I told them something and they've made me proud. They've made it for me."

“I told them, when I was playing for Hearts of Oak, I played as a player and won the FA Cup. I came to Kotoko as player and technical man, I won and here, I’m into the finals with King Faisal. So it is my prayer we win the final game and lift the trophy”

King Faisal will attempt to win the sought-after trophy when they face Dreams in the final on June 17, 2023.