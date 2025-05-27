It is now difficult to win Ghana Premier League - Kotoko Communications Director, Sarfo Duku

Communications Director of Asante Kotoko, Sarfo Duku, has admitted that it is difficult to win the 2024/25 Ghana Premier League season.

The Porcupine Warriors' hopes of fighting to lift the title have shrunk after dropping points against Bibiani GoldStars in the Matchday 32 games.

Kotoko left Bibiani with just a point, which now leave them at the 3rd spot with 55 points, five behind leaders Nations FC with two points to end the season.

“It’s title ambition still on because technically, it’s possible, but it’s now a very difficult task for us. I have to admit, it has become very, very difficult for us," Duku told Citi Sports.

"Looking at how Nations FC are playing, it will be very difficult for them to lose, but that is what I am hoping,” he added.

Asante Kotoko will hope to return to winning ways when they host Medeama SC in the Matchday 33 games at the Baba Yara Stadium on Sunday.

Kotoko, meanwhile, have a chance to win the FA Cup when they face Golden Kick at the University of Ghana Sports Stadium on June 15, 2025.