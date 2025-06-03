It is our dream to win Ghana Premier League title - Kotoko striker Albert Amoah

Asante Kotoko striker, Albert Amoah, has insisted that they are not giving up on winning the ongoing 2024/25 Ghana Premier League title.

The Porcupine Warriors continued their push to lift the trophy with a 3-2 win against Medeama SC in the Matchday 33 games at the Baba Yara Stadium on Sunday, with Amoah netting a hat-trick.

The comeback win has positioned the Reds at the 3rd spot with 58 points, with two points separating them and league leaders, Nations FC, with a game to end the season.

“We are happy [to have beaten Medeama]. It is our dream to win the Premier League, but it’s not too late, so we are happy to claim the three points,” Amoah said in a post-match statement after the game.

“They are a very good side, and our coach told us that this was going to be a tough game, so we should fight hard, and we are happy to win."

When asked about his performance, the 23-year-old admitted that he could do more than what he is currently doing.

“I’m not very ok because I can do more than this, but there is more to come. I don’t really have a special position, wherever you place me on the pitch, I’m comfortable apart from goalkeeping,” he added.

With regards to chasing the goal king title, Amoah said that it is not too late to claim that accolade at the end of the season.

“It’s not late [to win the title], everything is possible, and it’s not too late. We have one match to go against Vision FC, an away game. We hope to go and claim all three points there so the goals can also come,” Amoah concluded.

Amoah has now scored twelve goals this term, three behind leader Stephen Amankona of Berekum Chelsea.

Asante Kotoko will wrap up their campaign with an away game against Vision FC at the Nii Adjei Kraku II Sports Complex on Sunday.