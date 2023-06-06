It is painful - Opare Addo reacts to Hearts of Oak's four consecutive defeats

Hearts of Oak's Public Relations Officer Kwame Opare Addo has acknowledged the disappointments the club's unimpressive performances in the Ghana Premier League have brought to fans of the club fans.

Despite winning the Ghana Premier League last two seasons the Phobians are currently experiencing one of their worst seasons in the competition recording six defeats in their last seven games including four recent losses.

On Sunday, their woes were compounded with another defeat at home to Real Tamale United which has put the team in a dangerous position as they sit just three points above the drop zone with one match to end the season.

Speaking in an interview with Asempa FM, Opare Addo admitted that it is normal for every fan to be mad at the recent happenings but urged them to put that behind them at least until they honour their last match of the season.

"When the team wins, everybody wants to take credit for that but if turns out negatively, people begin to blame individuals.

"I think we would have to advise ourselves not to fully focus on the past but rather think more about the future assignments. We have lost four matches in a row and this is very painful and I know no true Hearts of Oak supporter will take it easy.

"But if we will focus on the four defeats and allow it to weigh us down we would not be able to focus on our last game. And at the end of it all, your cry and my cry will amount to nothing.

The Phobians will visit Golden City Park to trade tackles with Berekum Chelsea on the final day of the season.