It is possible we will qualify for 2026 World Cup - Winfried Schäfer

Technical Advisor of the Black Stars, Winfried SchÃ¤fer, believes the senior national team can still qualify for the 2026 World Cup.

After failing to book qualification for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament, the four-time African champions will return to action later this month with games against Chad and Madagascar in the Matchday five and six games of the qualifiers.

Speaking in an interview, SchÃ¤fer said Ghana could secure qualification for the global showpiece, which has been scheduled to be hosted in the USA, Canada and Mexico.

“I was a bit surprised President (Kurt Okraku) called me for a meeting. I met him in Manchester, it was a very good meeting. We have to go to the World Cup (in) 2026. When we work all together, I think it is possible," the German gaffer told the Ghana FA media.

“We have to go into the next two matches with confidence and winner mentality," SchÃ¤fer added.

Ghana, who sit 2nd in Group I with nine points, will host Chad at the Accra Sports Stadium on Friday, March 21, at 19:00 GMT before traveling to Morocco to face Madagascar at the Grand Stade d'Al Hoceima on Monday, March 24.