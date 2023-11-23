'It is really painful' - Midfielder Enock Adu Kofi on being overlooked by Black Stars

Ghanaian midfielder Enock Adu Kofi has expressed his disappointment at being consistently overlooked in Black Stars call-ups, despite delivering consistent performances in Europe.

Adu Kofi, who stands out as one of the few European-based players consistently showcasing stellar performances, conveyed his frustration during an interview with Kumasi-based Pure FM.

In the interview, Adu Kofi shared his feelings, stating, "It is really painful, and sometimes you will feel it. Because all the time you play 90 minutes, you would think you are really doing well, and you'd think they will call you for you to showcase what you've got."

The midfielder, who began his career at Liberty Professionals in Ghana, moved to Europe in 2008 to play for OGC Nice. Adu Kofi has since played for renowned clubs including Nordsjaelland, Malmo, Club Brugge, AIK, and others, consistently maintaining a high level of performance.

Despite his impressive track record, the player feels overlooked by the national team selectors.

"Sometimes, my only encouragement is maintaining my level and playing 90 minutes always and hoping that they will call me one day," he added.