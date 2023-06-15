It is refreshing to see Chris Hughton watch Ghana Premier League matches - Bechem United president

President of Bechem United, Kingsley Owusu-Achau has lauded Black Stars manager Chris Hughton for his commitment to actively monitoring the Ghana Premier League in search of local talent.

After accepting a 21-month contract as the Black Stars' head coach in March, the former Brighton and Newcastle United manager declared that he will study the Premier League in order to establish a potent national squad.

Bechem United appear to be the first beneficiaries of Hughton's initiative to watch local games, as striker Hafiz Konkoni was given a late invitation.

He cited the decision to give a late invitation to the Bechem United forward for the upcoming AFCON qualifier against Madagascar as evidence of the coaches' success in scouting.

"Coach Hughton toured the length and breadth of this country to monitor the league, and this is truly refreshing news," he told Graphic Sports.

"In the past, we have had coaches who barely stayed in the country, let alone scouted for players," stated Mr Owusu-Achau.

He went on to say that Konkoni's selection for the Black Stars will provide massive inspiration for home-based players and instill in them a strong sense that hard effort and dedication can lead to future possibilities.

The Black Stars are likely to leave the country later today for the matchday five games, which begin at 17:00GMT at the Mahamasina Municipal Stadium in Antananarivo.