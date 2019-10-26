It is time for us to ignite passion and create wealth for everybody- GFA President Kurt Okraku

New GFA President Kurt Edwin Simeon Okraku says "it's time to ignite the passion" of Ghanaian when it comes to football after almost two years of inactivity.

The Ghana Football Association was brought to it knees following the revelations of the Anas in June last year.

After about a year of Normalisation Committee, the football Association has elected Kurt Okraku as it's new leader after three rounds of voting on Friday.

The executive chairman of Dreams FC says he was humbled by winning the position but says the work begins now.

"I'm really humbled for this unique and amazing opportunity all of you have offered me to serve you," he told Joy FM's Newsfile.

"It is time for us to ignite passion and create wealth for everybody." he added.

"It is time for us to work. It is time for us to let go of our feelings. It is time to build a new product for Ghana football which the corporate world, Ghanaians and the world will be proud of."