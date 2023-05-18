It is truly a great honour to receive this award - Lawrence Ati-Zigi on being named best goalkeeper in Switzerland

Ghana goalkeeper Lawrence Ati-Zigi is "truly honoured" after being adjudged best goalkeeper in this season's Swiss Super League.

The St Gallen shot-stopper received the award on Wednesday night, and was also selected as the first-choice goalkeeper for the team of the season, a clear indication of his outstanding season.

"It is truly a great honour to receive this award... Thank you for the support and recognition and for those who made this possible. Thank you all. It's really a pleasure. God bless you all," he wrote on Instagram.

The 26-year-old beat competition from three other goalkeepers to be the first choice for the Golden 11 of the 2022-23 season.

Ati-Zigi was competing with Grasshopper FC goalkeeper Andre Moreira, Young Boys' Anthony Racioppi, and Servette FC goalie Jeremy Frick for the number one spot.

The Ghana number one has been impressive for St. Gallen, having made 30 appearances with 3.4 (70%) saves per game, conceding 1.5 goals per game and keeping four clean sheets in the process.

The 26-year-old also made five appearances in the Swiss League team of the week with his outstanding performances week in, week out.

Ati-Zigi was also named the best goalkeeper of the first half of the season.