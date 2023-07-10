‘It is very bad for Asante Kotoko to end season trophyless’ – Kotoko captain Richard Boadu

Asante Kotoko skipper, Richard Boadu has admitted that it was very bad for a club of their stature to end the season with no silverware.

The Porcupine Warriors ended the just ended season without a trophy after failing to defend their Ghana Premier League title. They finished the season in fourth position on the league standings, and were also eliminated from the FA Cup by Aduana Stars in the Round of 16 stage.

Boadu made 30 appearances for the club in their 2022/23 league campaign, and was part of the team that won the championship the previous season. “Very bad. For a team like Kotoko to end the season trophyless is very bad. As the biggest team in Ghana, if you win nothing then it means you didn’t do well because you have lost,” he said.