It looked like we were not complete at the World Cup without Laryea Kingston - Stephen Appiah

Former Black Stars captain Stephen Appiah has confessed that the team missed Laryea Kingston at the World Cup in 2006 and 2010.

Kingston was a crucial player for the Black Stars during his playing days but was unable to feature for the team at the World Cup despite his availability.

He was dropped for the 2006 World Cup when Ghana were making their first appearance at the competition in Germany. The former Heart of Midlands forward was slapped with a two-match suspension from the qualifiers which meant he was almost going to be a liability if he was included in the final squad.

However, the most shocking one came in 2010, when then-coach Milovan Rajevac dropped him despite his immense contribution to the team's qualification.

Stephen Appiah who played alongside Kingston, admits Laryea's sacrifices to the national team merited at least an appearance at the World Cup.

According to him, the team felt incomplete due to the player's absence.

“We were naive [in 2006] about the rules…England took Rooney to the World Cup despite him being on suspension. If we had that knowledge in 2006, we would have pleaded with the GFA to add Laryea to the team because it was two games,” he said to Joy Sports.

“I am [pained] because Laryea was one of the players that when I look back, even though we played at the World Cup in 2006 and 2010, it looks as if we were not complete.

“Not because of his football but he should have been there because of his sacrifices. He was part of those who sacrificed. To date, I still feel bad.”