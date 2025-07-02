"It means a lot"- Kwame Opoku opens up on winning first trophy with Kotoko after FA Cup success

Asante Kotoko and Black Stars forward Kwame Opoku says it is a dream come true to win his first major trophy with the Ghanaian giants.

The prolific scorer netted a brace as the Porcupine Warriors defeated Golden Kick to win the 2024/25 FA Cup and qualify for next season's CAF Confederation Cup.

"First of all I will give thanks to God for helping us win that trophy because it means a lot to us," he told Asante Kotoko Media.

"Me being Kwame as a player, winning the FA Cup with Kotoko is more or less a dream to me because playing Kotoko entails a lot and you can't play for Kotoko two or three seasons without winning anything for the club," he added.

Opoku rejoined Kotoko in January after spells in Algeria and Morocco with USM Alger and Olympique Khourigba respectively.

During his first spell, the 26-year-old abruptly left the club to continue his career abroad while leading the goal king chart with eight goals.

The lethal forward is expected to play a pivotal role at the club next season as they prepare for continental football.

Opoku took the opportunity to dedicate the club's FA Cup success to the late Francis Frimpong, popularly known as Nana Pooley, who tragically died during a game against Nsoatreman FC.

"This my time, I wanted to do something for my club Asante Kotoko so winning this trophy means a lot to us, not only to me but to my other colleagues, our fans and our late brother Pooley," he said.